15-year-old Botetourt high schooler turns cancer diagnosis into cause
Started ‘Spike Sarcoma’
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 15-year-old Lord Botetourt High School student is taking her cancer diagnosis and turning it into a cause.
Laini Hawkins is battling a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma, but through a volleyball fundraiser, she’s hoping to ‘Spike Sarcoma.’
Today is the last day to sign up a team for Spike Sarcoma.
The event is this Saturday at Spectrum Sports Academy in roanoke.
Ages range from 14 to adult, and adult and high school teams can be co-ed.
To find out more and to sign up, visit the Spike Sarcoma website.
