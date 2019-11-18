46ºF

15-year-old Botetourt high schooler turns cancer diagnosis into cause

Started ‘Spike Sarcoma’

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 15-year-old Lord Botetourt High School student is taking her cancer diagnosis and turning it into a cause.

Laini Hawkins is battling a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma, but through a volleyball fundraiser, she’s hoping to ‘Spike Sarcoma.’

Bridget and Lindsey were there as she got a surprise donation from a retail giant.

Today is the last day to sign up a team for Spike Sarcoma.

The event is this Saturday at Spectrum Sports Academy in roanoke.

Ages range from 14 to adult, and adult and high school teams can be co-ed.

To find out more and to sign up, visit the Spike Sarcoma website.

