Overnight oat recipe to kick-start your morning

What You Will Need:

1 ½ cups vanilla Greek yogurt

3 cups milk

1/3 cup Florida Crystals® Turbinado Cane Sugar

3 cups old-fashioned oats

5 (8 ounce) mason jars

1/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup pineapple chunks

1/4 cup mandarin oranges

1/4 cup raspberries

1/4 cup kiwi chunks

Directions:

Step 1

In a large bowl, stir together yogurt, milk, and sugar. Add oats; stir until well combined.

Step 2

Spoon the oat mixture evenly into mason jars. Top each with fruit and close. Place into the refrigerator overnight.

Step 3

Overnight Oats can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days and served out of the jar.

To learn more about Florida Crystals, click here.