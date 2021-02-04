Overnight oat recipe to kick-start your morning

What You Will Need:
1 ½ cups vanilla Greek yogurt
3 cups milk
1/3 cup Florida Crystals® Turbinado Cane Sugar
3 cups old-fashioned oats
5 (8 ounce) mason jars
1/4 cup blueberries
1/4 cup pineapple chunks
1/4 cup mandarin oranges
1/4 cup raspberries
1/4 cup kiwi chunks
Directions:
Step 1
In a large bowl, stir together yogurt, milk, and sugar. Add oats; stir until well combined.
Step 2
Spoon the oat mixture evenly into mason jars. Top each with fruit and close. Place into the refrigerator overnight.
Step 3
Overnight Oats can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days and served out of the jar.
