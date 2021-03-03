You’ll want to make this delicious Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie Bowl right away

Bridget is joined by Callie Yakubisin, a Registered Dietitian from The Dairy Alliance, to discuss National Nutrition Month and why you should start “personalizing your plate.”
Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie Bowl
What You’ll Need:
1 cup plain unsweetened kefir
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 1/2 cups frozen tropical fruit blend
1/4 frozen coconut pieces
1/2 teaspoon coconut extract
1/4 diced fresh mango
1/4 diced fresh pineapple
2 tablespoons chopped macadamia nuts
2 tablespoons tropical granola with dried fruit
2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
Combine kefir, yogurt, and frozen fruits in a blender. Blend until smooth. Spoon into serving bowl and top with diced fresh fruit, dried coconut, granola, and nuts. Serve immediately.