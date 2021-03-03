You’ll want to make this delicious Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie Bowl right away

Bridget is joined by Callie Yakubisin, a Registered Dietitian from The Dairy Alliance, to discuss National Nutrition Month and why you should start “personalizing your plate.”

Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie Bowl

What You’ll Need:

1 cup plain unsweetened kefir

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 1/2 cups frozen tropical fruit blend

1/4 frozen coconut pieces

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

1/4 diced fresh mango

1/4 diced fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons chopped macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons tropical granola with dried fruit

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

Combine kefir, yogurt, and frozen fruits in a blender. Blend until smooth. Spoon into serving bowl and top with diced fresh fruit, dried coconut, granola, and nuts. Serve immediately.