Celebrate National Unicorn Day with these magically amazing unicorn mocktails

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s National Unicorn Day! While there are a million different magical ways to celebrate, I wanted to share one tasty concoction I love: unicorn mocktails! These mocktails are beautiful and kid-friendly. They can also be great for adult unicorns looking for a cocktail – just add vodka.

Cotton Candy Unicorn Kisses is a great drink for the kiddos! Not only is it easy to make, but it also creates quite the spectacle that is sure to delight. These are served in champagne flutes, but can easily be recreated and appreciated in any clear glass.

Ingredients for Cotton Candy Unicorn Kisses

Cotton candy

Sugar crystals

Sprite or seltzer water

Begin by decorating the rim of the glass with sugar crystals. Just dip the rim in water and then in the sugar crystals. Fill each flute with different colored cotton candy. Pour Sprite or Seltzer water over the cotton candy and watch it dissolve and color the liquid! The liquid will take on the cotton candy flavor. It’s great to pair flavored seltzers with complimentary cotton candy flavors. Garnish with more cotton candy on top.

Pineapple Cherry Unicorn Lemonade (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Pineapple Cherry Unicorn Lemonade is perfect for warm days! It’s fruity, fun and ridiculously cute when you add the extra garnishes. This is an amazing, refreshing mocktail – but also great with vodka!

Ingredients for Pineapple Cherry Unicorn Lemonade

Crystal Light or Lemonade

La Croix Pineapple Seltzer

Pineapple juice

Maraschino cherries

Pineapple chunks

Edible glitter spray

Blue Curacao

Grenadine

Sugar crystals

Rock candy sticks

While this has a lot of sweet ingredients, you can easily balance it out with flavored seltzer or remove additional flavorings to take away a bit of the sweetness.

Make a pitcher of lemonade and mix in pineapple juice, pineapple chunks and edible glitter spray. Begin by decorating the rim of the glass with sugar crystals. Just dip the rim in water and then in the sugar crystals. Over ice, pour in pineapple seltzer. Next, pour the pineapple lemonade. Pour a small amount of grenadine and/or maraschino cherry juice. Top that with a small spoonful of blue curacao. Finish by adding in maraschino cherries, and a rock candy stick. Garnish with pineapples and cherries.