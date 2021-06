Pick Of The Litter: Reasons why you should adopt right now

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is at its maximum capacity right now and the Roanoke Valley SPCA is hoping that you will help these furry friends find a home.

From now till June 30, all cats and kittens adoption prices are half off.

Check out more of our furry friends below! 🐾

Pick Of The Litter: It’s kitten season

Pick Of The Litter: George

Pick Of The Litter: Mack