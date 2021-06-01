Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Daytime Blue Ridge

Pick Of The Litter: George

Elizabeth Washington
, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Tags: 
Pick Of The Litter
,
Roanoke Valley SPCA
Pick Of The Litter: George
Pick Of The Litter: George

This adorable feline friend is George!

If you would like to make an appointment to meet George, click here. If you are interested in adopting, click here.

Check out more of our furry friends below! 🐾

Pick Of The Litter: Mack

Pick Of The Litter: Bagel and Charlie

Pick Of The Litter: Violet

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: