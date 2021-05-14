Cloudy icon
Pick Of The Litter: Bagel and Charlie

Elizabeth Washington
, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Tags: 
Roanoke Valley SPCA
,
Pick Of The Litter

Rachel and Lindsey introduce us to the cutest feline duo, Bagel and Charlie.

If you would like to make an appointment to meet these two, click here. If you are interested in adopting, click here.

