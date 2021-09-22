YouDay: Emotional Island

There was an island where all the emotions lived. One day a storm was bearing down on the island. Every emotion was fearful. But the wisdom and unselfishness of love made a boat for all the other emotions to escape. All the emotions jumped on the boat except for one. Love took inventory on which emotions weren’t on the boat. Love discovered it was hate. Love tried its best to bring hate onto the boat, but hate wouldn’t budge. All the other emotions begged love to leave hate behind, but love is love and couldn’t leave emotion behind. Love remained with hate. All the other emotions found safety and survived, but love died because of hate! The lesson to be learned is that it is not always easy to love, but love is love, and it’s our responsibility to keep it alive. Find love and work love, and keep love alive.

