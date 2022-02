ridget and Lindsey discuss the price range for an ad in this year’s Super Bowl and the net worth of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Bridget and Lindsey discuss the price range for an ad in this year’s Super Bowl and the net worth of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

The average cost of a 30-second ad during the first Super Bowl was $37,000. For this year, it’s an astronomical $6.5 million.