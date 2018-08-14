Daytime Kitchen: Healthy Salad Options with CENTRA Health

ROANOKE - We're cooking in the kitchen with Timothy Schoonmaker, from CENTRA Health Culinary Creations. Learn more about the healthy options they're offering patients and how you can make some household favorites a little healthier for your family.
Couscous Salad
Serves 4
4 each, summer squash, diced
1 red onion, diced, sautéed and cooked until translucent, cooled
2 each cucumbers, diced
1 cup shredded carrots
Garlic, 1 head, diced
12 oz. couscous, cooked (per instructions), cooled
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper, to taste
Cut all of the vegetables and fruit, set aside. In a sauté pan, cook the red onions until translucent. Set aside and cool down for later use. Cook couscous according to directions, and chill for later use. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and salt/pepper/garlic. Mix until combined. Add in all of the vegetables, couscous, and onion, and combine. Serve on a large platter.
9 Grain Salad
Serves 4
3 cucumbers, diced
3 tomatoes, diced
2 red peppers, roasted (or, 1 can pimentos)
½ cup sliced black olives
9 grain blend, 8 oz package
1 red onion, diced
4 oz feta cheese
¼ cup pine nuts
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 bunch basil, chiffonade
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
In a bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, herbs, and salt/pepper. Whisk until combined. Cook the 9 grain blend according to directions, chill, and set aside. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and toss with the vinaigrette.
Roasted Vegetables
Serves 4
2 each, yellow squash, sliced
2 each, zucchini, sliced
2 whole carrots, peeled, sliced
2 each portabella mushrooms, sliced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 head broccoli, cut into florets
1 red onion, sliced
2 each green pepper, sliced
1 bunch of fresh green beans
1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
1 teaspoon olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, combine all of the above ingredients and toss with olive oil and salt/pepper. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place veggies on a sheetpan, spread out evenly. Place in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until veggies are tender. Top with an herb aioli, or pesto sauce if desired.
