Daytime Kitchen: Healthy Salad Options with CENTRA Health

ROANOKE - We're cooking in the kitchen with Timothy Schoonmaker, from CENTRA Health Culinary Creations. Learn more about the healthy options they're offering patients and how you can make some household favorites a little healthier for your family.

Couscous Salad

Serves 4

4 each, summer squash, diced

1 red onion, diced, sautéed and cooked until translucent, cooled

2 each cucumbers, diced

1 cup shredded carrots

Garlic, 1 head, diced

12 oz. couscous, cooked (per instructions), cooled

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cut all of the vegetables and fruit, set aside. In a sauté pan, cook the red onions until translucent. Set aside and cool down for later use. Cook couscous according to directions, and chill for later use. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and salt/pepper/garlic. Mix until combined. Add in all of the vegetables, couscous, and onion, and combine. Serve on a large platter.

9 Grain Salad

Serves 4

3 cucumbers, diced

3 tomatoes, diced

2 red peppers, roasted (or, 1 can pimentos)

½ cup sliced black olives

9 grain blend, 8 oz package

1 red onion, diced

4 oz feta cheese

¼ cup pine nuts

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 bunch basil, chiffonade

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

In a bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, herbs, and salt/pepper. Whisk until combined. Cook the 9 grain blend according to directions, chill, and set aside. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and toss with the vinaigrette.

Roasted Vegetables

Serves 4

2 each, yellow squash, sliced

2 each, zucchini, sliced

2 whole carrots, peeled, sliced

2 each portabella mushrooms, sliced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

1 red onion, sliced

2 each green pepper, sliced

1 bunch of fresh green beans

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine all of the above ingredients and toss with olive oil and salt/pepper. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place veggies on a sheetpan, spread out evenly. Place in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until veggies are tender. Top with an herb aioli, or pesto sauce if desired.

