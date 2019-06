ROANOKE, Va. - Amanda Ostrander with MKB Realtors shows us some great outdoor spaces that can add value to our homes and lives! She also shares two new listings:

1021 17th St, Roanoke, VA 24012

Presented by Curtis Burchett

$149,888

3 beds 1.5 baths

522 Camilla St SE, Roanoke, VA 24014

Presented by Curtis Burchett

$224,888

3 beds 2 baths



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.