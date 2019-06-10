Get creative with this year's gift for Dad

ROANOKE, Va. - Try thinking outside the box this Father's Day -- check out these gift ideas:

Chippo Golf Backyard Game

$189; www.chippogolf.com

Described by its creators as the “glorious lovechild of cornhole and golf,” it is the perfect mix of competition and fun that will resonate with avid golfers and beginners alike. Named “Best New Product” at the PGA Merchandise Show, the Chippo Starter Pack includes two target boards, heavy duty chipping mats and six high-density foam practice balls from almostGolf. Whether being used to perfect a player’s short game or introduce golf to friends/family, Chippo makes the perfect addition to a backyard games collection.

Drinkmate Spritzer

$79.99; www.idrinkproducts.com

Drinkmate Spritzer is the only hand-held portable carbonation system that can carbonate any beverage, anywhere, with both ease and speed. Easily adds flavor and fun to your drinks at outdoor barbeques, picnics, tailgate parties, or campsites. Patented detachable Fizz Infuser and dual-stage valve system allows better control on release of CO2. Easy to operate, easy to clean; no electricity or batteries required. Available in three modern colors: matte black, metallic red and pewter.

Reduce Everyday Cocktail Shaker

$19.99; www.reduceeveryday.com

Make cocktails and crafts at home with ease using the Reduce Everyday cocktail shaker. The shaker is designed to make sure that the outside doesn’t freeze your hand with innovative materials. It features a built-in strainer containing a 1 ounce shot cup.

UA Sport Wireless Flex Headphones by JBL

$129; www.jbl.com

UA Sport Wireless Flex headphones deliver secure fit for sports and all-day comfort. Flex zones adjust to find the perfect fit no matter the activity. UA Flex headphones drive your workouts thanks to their big, powerful JBL Charged Sound. And Bluetooth wireless enables easy, cord-free connection. These headphones are sweat resistant with advanced nano coating. Stay safe after dark with the new RunSafe LED. A long-lasting 11-hour battery features Speed Charge to deliver an hour of playback on just five minutes’ charge.

Creative Pebble Plus Speakers

$29.99; www.Creative.com

An impressive set of USB-powered desktop speakers that comes with a newly-designed standalone subwoofer for supreme bass effects – making them the perfect PC audio speakers. Features a 4-inch down-firing ported subwoofer and formidable 2-inch mid-range drivers that are angled perfectly at 45 degrees to ensure that the sound reaches you through a precise and elevated sound stage. With a simple switch of a button, Pebble Plus is driven into High Gain mode, increasing its power output to 8W RMS for stronger bass and room-filling audio – at zero loss to audio quality.

Stealth Shovel by DMOS Collective

$119; www.dmoscollective.com

The Stealth is the original award-winning DMOS shovel. Getting outside is awesome. But, sometimes stuff happens, you get snowed in, need to clear the driveway like a boss or you get stuck on the side of a highway or in a ditch. A shovel is an essential piece of gear … whether it’s summer or winter, and DMOS’s Stealth is the ultimate do-it-all shovel that lasts. Made of 6061 aluminum. Measures 57 inches when extended and 3.3 pounds; it packs down to a compact 18” x 9” x 2”.

LuDela Remote-Controlled Candle

$99; www.ludela.com

LuDela is the world’s first remote-controlled, real flame candle. It allows you to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion at the touch of a button. What’s more, the candles can be extinguished just as easily with the included remote. With LuDela’s Scent on Demand, you’ll get a scented candle that allows you to choose the fragrance you want, when you want it. Flex décor also allows you to choose the aesthetic you like, changing out shells to match any décor. LuDela candles boast integrated safety features and are eco-friendly, allowing users to replenish their candles with long-lasting (20-25 hours) refill packs ($10/2-pack).

HOWND

HOWND’s HERO bowl has built-in smart silver ion technology. This technology provides the bowl with 24-hour antimicrobial protection, which helps prevent pooch’s bowl from getting contaminated with microbes. And if that’s not amazing enough—the coating resists bacteria for 25 years, even if scratched or chewed!!

Available on Amazon

Fresh Patch

The living grass from Fresh Patch absorbs liquids and controls odors naturally, turning puppy training into a stress-free experience. Each Patch is fully disposable with no parts to clean, just throw away the entire unit when a new one arrives right at your doorstep in two weeks. This is an eco-friendly solution to training, as it is biodegradable. Fresh Patch is the perfect gift for that busy dog dad who wants nothing but the best for their pet.

Available on Amazon

Pink Papyrus

These colorful leashes are designed to be both super cool and seriously strong. The hand spun cotton is weatherproof, hypoallergenic, durable, naturally elastic, lightweight, and is incredibly soft, making this leash the perfect stylish, sustainable, and safe outdoor accessory. So get the dog dad in your life the perfect accessory for both him and his fur baby!

