Decision 2020

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden taking part in a town hall in Philadelphia

Town hall scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Fla., Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Instead of debating President Donald Trump, Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be taking part in a town hall on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos will host Biden’s 90-minute town hall at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Originally, Biden and President Donald Trump were supposed to hold their second of three debates.

However, after the president contracted the coronavirus, the debate was going to go virtual, but Trump announced he would not partake in a virtual debate.

Now, Trump is taking part in a town hall of his own in Miami, also at 8 p.m.

After that, ABC News will have a 30-minute post-show to provide analysis of what happened.

