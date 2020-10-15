WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump taking part in a town hall in Miami

Instead of taking part in a virtual debate with challenger Joe Biden, President Donald Trump will be participating in a town hall on Thursday night in Miami.

The president will be at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

Originally, the two presidential candidates were supposed to have their second of three debates; however, after the president contracted the coronavirus, the debate was going to go virtual, but the president announced he would not partake in a virtual debate.

While Trump has his town hall, Biden will be in Philadelphia for a town hall, also at 8 p.m.

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie will host the hour-long town hall.