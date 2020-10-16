Republican governor casts his vote for Ronald Reagan, rather than Donald Trump

Maryland’s Republican governor cast his 2020 ballot, writing in Ronald Regan as his vote for president.

Gov. Larry Hogan is a longtime critic of President Donald Trump’s and told the Washington Post why he did what he did.

“I know it’s simply symbolic. It’s not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I’d like to see in office,” Hogan told the paper.

The vote makes Hogan one of the highest-profile Republicans not supporting Trump for re-election, though his decision to not back Joe Biden could be seen as a way for him to maintain standing in the Republican party.

In 2016, rather than vote for Trump, he wrote in his late father, Larry Hogan Sr., according to the Washington Post.

The governor is rumored to be considering a 2024 presidential bid.