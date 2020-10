General Election Results by Virginia city, county for U.S. Presidential race on Nov. 3, 2020

Virginia is made up of 133 counties and cities and whoever receives the majority of those votes across those localities will receive the state’s 13 Electoral College voters will support.

Voters in Virginia will see President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Libertarian candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen on their ballots.

Here’s the complete breakout of how all Virginia cities and counties voted in the presidential race:

Interested in the results of other races? Use the picker below:

Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia Election news here