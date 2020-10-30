53ºF

Virginia General Election Results for U.S. Presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Nov. 3, 2020

Virginians will see three names on their ballots

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Virginians are voting to determine who the state’s 13 Electoral College voters will support.

Voters will see President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Libertarian candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen on their ballots.

U.S. President - Virginia

0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 2,584)

For those looking for more in-depth results on this race, click here if you’d like to see a complete locality breakdown of the votes across Virginia.

