Morgan Griffith, running unopposed, wins reelection in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District

He’s represented the 9th District since 2011

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Morgan Griffith is projected to win, as he's running unopposed to keep his House seat representing Virginia's 9th Congressional District.
ROANOKE, Va. – Rep. Morgan Griffith will continue serving Virginia’s 9th Congressional District in Congress.

U.S. House - 9th District

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
270,572100%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(363 / 363)

The Republican incumbent was on the ballot unopposed.

Griffith, who has been working in Virginia politics for more than two decades, has represented the district since 2011.

Virginia’s 9th Congressional District covers much of the southwestern portion of the state, an area slightly larger than the state of New Jersey.

It includes counties such as Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Scott, Russell, Tazewell, Washington, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Grayson, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, Craig, Floyd and Patrick counties, as well as parts of Alleghany, Roanoke and Henry counties.

It also covers the cities of Bristol, Covington, Galax, Martinsville, Norton, Radford and Salem.

Below is our full interview with Griffith ahead of Election Day:

