Bob Good projected to hold onto Virginia’s 5th congressional district seat

Incumbent Bob Good (R) is projected to keep his seat in Congress.

Good is expected to prevail against his Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg in the race for Virginia’s 5th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

US House of Representatives - District 5 In 2020, Bob Good received 210,988 votes in District 5 while Cameron Webb received 190,315 votes. This equates to 52.4% of the vote for Good and 47.3% for Webb.

The district covers Amherst County, Appomattox County, parts of Bedford County, Campbell County, Danville, Halifax County, Lynchburg, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, as well as other localities in central Virginia near Charlottesville and Richmond.

This would mark Good’s second term as a US Congressman.

Here’s an interview 10 News had with incumbent Bob Good (R) and Josh Throneburg (D) ahead of Election Day: