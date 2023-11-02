Patrick County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Patrick County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the House of Delegates District 47 race, the Clerk of Court race, the Commissioner of Revenue race, the Board of Supervisors race for the Blue Ridge, Mayo River, and Peters Creek districts, the School Board race for the Blue Ridge District.
PATRICK COUNTY
Votes
%
William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
(0 / 14)
Votes
%
Wren M Williams (R)
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
Jacob C Frogel (I)
(0 / 14)
Votes
%
Morgan E. Boothe *(I)
Erica Cipko Wade (I)
Nancy Turner Belcher (I)
(0 / 14)
Votes
%
Glennda C. Morse (I)
Tabitha L. Overby (I)
(0 / 14)
Votes
%
Shannon Royall Harrell *(I)
Ryan S. Lawson (I)
(0 / 4)
Votes
%
Clyde M. DeLoach *(I)
Steve D. Marshall (I)
(0 / 4)
Votes
%
C. Clayton Kendrick Jr.*(I)
H. Danny Foley Sr.(I)
(0 / 3)
Votes
%
Jonathan M Wood (I)
Lisa P. Mickles (I)
(0 / 4)