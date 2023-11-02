56º
Patrick County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Patrick County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the House of Delegates District 47 race, the Clerk of Court race, the Commissioner of Revenue race, the Board of Supervisors race for the Blue Ridge, Mayo River, and Peters Creek districts, the School Board race for the Blue Ridge District.

PATRICK COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Patrick Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

House of Delegates District 47 - Patrick Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Patrick County Clerk of Court

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan E. Boothe *(I)
00%
Erica Cipko Wade (I)
00%
Nancy Turner Belcher (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Patrick Co. Commissioner of Revenue

Candidate

Votes

%

Glennda C. Morse (I)
00%
Tabitha L. Overby (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Patrick Co. School Board - Blue Ridge Dist.

Candidate

Votes

%

Shannon Royall Harrell *(I)
00%
Ryan S. Lawson (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Patrick Co. Board of Sup. - Blue Ridge Dist.

Candidate

Votes

%

Clyde M. DeLoach *(I)
00%
Steve D. Marshall (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Patrick Co. Board of Sup. - Mayo River Dist.

Candidate

Votes

%

C. Clayton Kendrick Jr.*(I)
00%
H. Danny Foley Sr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Patrick Co. Board of Sup. - Peters Creek Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Jonathan M Wood (I)
00%
Lisa P. Mickles (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Local Races that Matter

