Candidate for Mayor David Bowers discusses campaign

ROANOKE, VA – The election is less than two weeks away - and while all eyes are on the presidential race, here at home, we have several key local elections.

One of those is the Roanoke City mayoral race.

Leading up to the election, each of the three candidates will be joining us on the weekend edition of 10 News at 7 a.m., to give you an inside look at their campaigns.

Sunday, candidate and former mayor David Bowers joined us in the studio.

So far, Stephanie Moon-Reynolds has also dropped by to discuss her campaign. You can find her full interview here.

Join us Saturday, November 2 as Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb rounds out our coverage.