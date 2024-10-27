Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
47º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Decision 2024

Candidate for Mayor David Bowers discusses campaign

Over the next few weeks, all three candidates will join us in the studio

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Decision 2024, Roanoke, David Bowers

ROANOKE, VA – The election is less than two weeks away - and while all eyes are on the presidential race, here at home, we have several key local elections.

One of those is the Roanoke City mayoral race.

Leading up to the election, each of the three candidates will be joining us on the weekend edition of 10 News at 7 a.m., to give you an inside look at their campaigns.

Sunday, candidate and former mayor David Bowers joined us in the studio.

So far, Stephanie Moon-Reynolds has also dropped by to discuss her campaign. You can find her full interview here.

Join us Saturday, November 2 as Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb rounds out our coverage.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Abbie Coleman headshot

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos