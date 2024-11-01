🗳️2024 November Election: Have you voted yet? Show us your ‘I Voted’ stickers

Election Day is almost here and it’s time to cast your vote in this year’s general election if you haven’t already!

It goes without saying that voting is paramount, and if you made it out to the polls this year, congrats on exercising your civic duty.

Whether you voted early or plan on doing so on Election Day, we want to hear from you!

You can either submit a photo of your ‘I Voted’ sticker via Pin It or let us know about your voter experience using the Hearken form in this article.

Don’t worry, it’ll take you less than three seconds to do so! Here’s how it works:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Election Day channel,

Select the ‘I Voted’ category for your photo,

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit,

If you don’t have a photo, you can scroll to the bottom of this article and fill out the Hearken form with a brief description of how voting was for you today

Be on the lookout for your submissions during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

On Nov. 5, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place.

All day long on Election Day, 10 News will be working for you to bring you the latest election news.

Make sure to download the 10 News app and turn on push notifications for updates throughout the day.

Download the 10 News app on Android devices here and on Apple devices here.

