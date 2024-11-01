Skip to main content
U.S. House of Representatives District 5 general election results on Nov. 5, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Gloria Witt (D) and John McGuire III (R) are vying for Virginia’s 5th congressional district seat for the U.S. House of Representatives. (WSLS 10)

The district covers Amherst County, Appomattox County, parts of Bedford County, Campbell County, Charlotte County, Danville, Halifax County, Lynchburg, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, parts of South Boston as well as other localities in central Virginia near Charlottesville.

Member House of Rep - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Tinsley Witt
Gloria Tinsley Witt(D)
00%
John McGuire III
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 304)

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

District 5 by locality

U.S. House - District 5 - Appomattox County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

U.S. House - District 5 - Amherst County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. House - District 5 - Campbell County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

U.S. House - District 5 - Charlotte County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

U.S. House - District 5 - Danville

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

U.S. House - District 5 - Halifax County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 20)

U.S. House - District 5 - Bedford County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. House - District 5 - Nelson County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

U.S. House - District 5 - Pittsylvania County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 29)

U.S. House - District 5 - Lynchburg

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

U.S. House - District 5 - South Boston

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

