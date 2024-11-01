U.S. House of Representatives District 5 general election results on Nov. 5, 2024

Gloria Witt (D) and John McGuire III (R) are vying for Virginia’s 5th congressional district seat for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district covers Amherst County, Appomattox County, parts of Bedford County, Campbell County, Charlotte County, Danville, Halifax County, Lynchburg, Nelson County, Pittsylvania County, parts of South Boston as well as other localities in central Virginia near Charlottesville.

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

