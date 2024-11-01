Skip to main content
Decision 2024

U.S. House of Representatives District 9 general election results on Nov. 5, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Karen Baker (D) are vying for Virginia’s 9th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Craig County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, Radford, part of Roanoke County, Smyth County, Wise County and Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.

Member House of Rep - District 9

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 182,207 votes in Virginia while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 66,027 votes. This equates to 73.2% of the vote for Griffith and 26.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen G. H. Baker
Karen G. H. Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 367)

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

District 9 by locality

U.S. House - District 9 - Bedford County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 16,124 votes in Bedford County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 4,221 votes. This equates to 79.1% of the vote for Griffith and 20.7% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

U.S. House - District 9 - Bland County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,922 votes in Bland County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 296 votes. This equates to 86.4% of the vote for Griffith and 13.3% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith *(R)
00%
Karen Baker (D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

U.S. House - District 9 - Carroll County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 8,496 votes in Carroll County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,685 votes. This equates to 83.2% of the vote for Griffith and 16.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

U.S. House - District 9 - Craig County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,715 votes in Craig County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 350 votes. This equates to 82.9% of the vote for Griffith and 16.9% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

U.S. House - District 9 - Floyd County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,208 votes in Floyd County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,005 votes. This equates to 67.6% of the vote for Griffith and 32.2% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

U.S. House - District 9 - Franklin County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 15,259 votes in Franklin County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 5,131 votes. This equates to 74.8% of the vote for Griffith and 25.1% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 23)

U.S. House - District 9 - Galax

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,208 votes in Galax while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 395 votes. This equates to 75.3% of the vote for Griffith and 24.6% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

U.S. House - District 9 - Giles County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,436 votes in Giles County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,337 votes. This equates to 76.7% of the vote for Griffith and 23.1% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

U.S. House - District 9 - Grayson County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,393 votes in Grayson County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 985 votes. This equates to 81.6% of the vote for Griffith and 18.3% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 15)

U.S. House - District 9 - Henry County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 10,984 votes in Henry County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 4,486 votes. This equates to 70.9% of the vote for Griffith and 29% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 24)

U.S. House - District 9 - Martinsville

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,642 votes in Martinsville while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,032 votes. This equates to 44.6% of the vote for Griffith and 55.2% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

U.S. House - District 9 - Montgomery County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 13,563 votes in Montgomery County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 14,239 votes. This equates to 48.7% of the vote for Griffith and 51.1% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 29)

U.S. House - District 9 - Patrick County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,864 votes in Patrick County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,065 votes. This equates to 81.9% of the vote for Griffith and 17.9% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

U.S. House - District 9 - Pulaski County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 8,065 votes in Pulaski County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,768 votes. This equates to 74.3% of the vote for Griffith and 25.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

U.S. House - District 9 - Roanoke County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 9,823 votes in Roanoke County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 6,240 votes. This equates to 61% of the vote for Griffith and 38.7% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 15)

U.S. House - District 9 - Smyth County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 6,935 votes in Smyth County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,496 votes. This equates to 82% of the vote for Griffith and 17.7% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. House - District 9 - Wise County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,506 votes in Wise County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,783 votes. This equates to 80.6% of the vote for Griffith and 19.1% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. House - District 9 - Wythe County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,645 votes in Wythe County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,824 votes. This equates to 80.5% of the vote for Griffith and 19.2% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. House - District 9 - Radford

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 2,006 votes in Radford while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,744 votes. This equates to 53.4% of the vote for Griffith and 46.4% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith *(R)
00%
Karen Baker (D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

