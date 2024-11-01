U.S. House of Representatives District 9 general election results on Nov. 5, 2024

Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Karen Baker (D) are vying for Virginia’s 9th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Karen Baker (D) are vying for Virginia’s 9th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Craig County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, Radford, part of Roanoke County, Smyth County, Wise County and Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.

Recommended Videos

Member House of Rep - District 9 In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 182,207 votes in Virginia while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 66,027 votes. This equates to 73.2% of the vote for Griffith and 26.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here