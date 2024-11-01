Virginia general election results for Alleghany County on Nov. 5, 2024 ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Alleghany County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Iron Gate mayoral race, the Clifton Forge Town Council race and the Alleghany County School Board race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 5,859 votes in Alleghany County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,243 votes. This equates to 71.4% of the vote for Trump and 27.3% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,952 votes in Alleghany County while Corey Stewart (R) received 3,433 votes. This equates to 35.8% of the vote for Kaine and 63% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 4,057 votes in Alleghany County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,347 votes. This equates to 75% of the vote for Cline and 24.9% of the vote for Lewis.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
