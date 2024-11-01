Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Alleghany County on Nov. 5, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Alleghany County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Iron Gate mayoral race, the Clifton Forge Town Council race and the Alleghany County School Board race.

Alleghany County

U.S. President - Alleghany County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 5,859 votes in Alleghany County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,243 votes. This equates to 71.4% of the vote for Trump and 27.3% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. Senate - Alleghany County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,952 votes in Alleghany County while Corey Stewart (R) received 3,433 votes. This equates to 35.8% of the vote for Kaine and 63% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. House - District 6 - Alleghany County

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 4,057 votes in Alleghany County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,347 votes. This equates to 75% of the vote for Cline and 24.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
00%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Alleghany Co Member School Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Jacob Wright *(I)
00%
Bob Umstead (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Iron Gate Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Gary Craig
Gary Craig*(I)
00%
Kawahna Persinger
Kawahna Persinger(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Alleghany Co Member Town Council - Clifton Forge

Candidate

Votes

%

Carl Wolfe Jr.
Carl Wolfe Jr.*(I)
00%
Jeffrey Irvine
Jeffrey Irvine*(I)
00%
Michael Foster
Michael Foster(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

