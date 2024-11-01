Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider

Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Buena Vista on Nov. 5, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Buena Vista here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race and the special Buena Vista City Council race.

Buena Vista

Buena Vista Member City Council - Special

Candidate

Votes

%

Jody H. Fix (I)
00%
Stanley B. Coffey (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

U.S. House - District 6 - Buena Vista

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,153 votes in Buena Vista while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 466 votes. This equates to 71% of the vote for Cline and 28.7% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
00%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Recommended Videos