Virginia general election results for Buena Vista on Nov. 5, 2024

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Buena Vista here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race and the special Buena Vista City Council race.
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
View All Races
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Local Contested Races
Get the latest Virginia election news here