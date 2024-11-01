Virginia general election results for Giles County on Nov. 5, 2024
GILES COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Giles County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race and the Narrows Member Town Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 6,876 votes in Giles County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,156 votes. This equates to 74.9% of the vote for Trump and 23.5% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 9)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,036 votes in Giles County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,500 votes. This equates to 30.7% of the vote for Kaine and 67.8% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 9)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,436 votes in Giles County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,337 votes. This equates to 76.7% of the vote for Griffith and 23.1% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 9)
W.W. "George" Conley*(I)
00%
Jonathan K.P. Creger(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
