Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider

Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Giles County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Giles County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race and the Narrows Member Town Council race.

Giles County

U.S. President - Giles County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 6,876 votes in Giles County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,156 votes. This equates to 74.9% of the vote for Trump and 23.5% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

U.S. Senate - Giles County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,036 votes in Giles County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,500 votes. This equates to 30.7% of the vote for Kaine and 67.8% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine *(D)
00%
Hung Cao (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

U.S. House - District 9 - Giles County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,436 votes in Giles County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,337 votes. This equates to 76.7% of the vote for Griffith and 23.1% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

Narrows Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

John Mills Jr.*(I)
00%
Sara Bowles*(I)
00%
W.W. "George" Conley*(I)
00%
Jonathan K.P. Creger(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

View All Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Recommended Videos