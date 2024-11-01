Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Martinsville on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Martinsville here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race and the Member City Council race.

Martinsville

U.S. President - Martinsville

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 2,165 votes in Martinsville while Joe Biden (D) received 3,766 votes. This equates to 36% of the vote for Trump and 62.6% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
3,99662%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
2,38437%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
431%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
70%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
70%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
70%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(6 / 6)

U.S. Senate - Martinsville

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,889 votes in Martinsville while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,566 votes. This equates to 63.6% of the vote for Kaine and 34.5% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

U.S. House - District 9 - Martinsville

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,642 votes in Martinsville while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,032 votes. This equates to 44.6% of the vote for Griffith and 55.2% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Martinsville Member City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Kathy Lawson
Kathy Lawson*(I)
00%
John R. Wilson III
John R. Wilson III(I)
00%
Julian Mei
Julian Mei(I)
00%
LaNita Herlem
LaNita Herlem(I)
00%
Rayshaun Gravely
Rayshaun Gravely(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

