Virginia general election results for Martinsville on Nov. 5, 2024

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Martinsville here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race and the Member City Council race.

Martinsville U.S. President - Martinsville In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 2,165 votes in Martinsville while Joe Biden (D) received 3,766 votes. This equates to 36% of the vote for Trump and 62.6% of the vote for Biden. U.S. Senate - Martinsville In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,889 votes in Martinsville while Corey Stewart (R) received 1,566 votes. This equates to 63.6% of the vote for Kaine and 34.5% of the vote for Stewart. U.S. House - District 9 - Martinsville In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,642 votes in Martinsville while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,032 votes. This equates to 44.6% of the vote for Griffith and 55.2% of the vote for Devaughan. Martinsville Member City Council

