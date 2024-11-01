Skip to main content
Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Patrick County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Patrick County here.

Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Board of Supervisors race for the Dan River District, and Stuart’s mayoral race.

Patrick County

U.S. President - Patrick

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,485 votes in Patrick County while Joe Biden (D) received 1,954 votes. This equates to 78.5% of the vote for Trump and 20.5% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
1,75819%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
7,40680%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
390%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
230%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
160%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
150%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(13 / 13)

U.S. Senate - Patrick County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,633 votes in Patrick County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,999 votes. This equates to 24.4% of the vote for Kaine and 74.7% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

U.S. House - District 9 - Patrick County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,864 votes in Patrick County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,065 votes. This equates to 81.9% of the vote for Griffith and 17.9% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

Patrick Co Member Brd of Sup - Dan River District

Candidate

Votes

%

Andrew Overby (I)
00%
Steven Ferring (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Stuart Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeffery Houchins (I)
00%
Rebecca Adcock (I)
00%
Terry Dalton (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

