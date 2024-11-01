Virginia general election results for Patrick County on Nov. 5, 2024
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Patrick County here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Board of Supervisors race for the Dan River District, and Stuart’s mayoral race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,485 votes in Patrick County while Joe Biden (D) received 1,954 votes. This equates to 78.5% of the vote for Trump and 20.5% of the vote for Biden.
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
150%
100% of Precincts Reporting
(13 / 13)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 1,633 votes in Patrick County while Corey Stewart (R) received 4,999 votes. This equates to 24.4% of the vote for Kaine and 74.7% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 13)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,864 votes in Patrick County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,065 votes. This equates to 81.9% of the vote for Griffith and 17.9% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 13)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
