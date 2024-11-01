Virginia general election results for Pulaski County on Nov. 5, 2024
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Pulaski County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race and the Dublin Member Town Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 12,127 votes in Pulaski County while Joe Biden (D) received 4,925
votes. This equates to 69.8% of the vote for Trump and 28.3% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 13)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,063 votes in Pulaski County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,835 votes. This equates to 33.6% of the vote for Kaine and 64.9% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 13)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 8,065 votes in Pulaski County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,768 votes. This equates to 74.3% of the vote for Griffith and 25.5% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 13)
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
