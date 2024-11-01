Skip to main content
Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Pulaski County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Decision 2024 (WDIV)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Pulaski County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race and the Dublin Member Town Council race.

Pulaski County

U.S. President - Pulaski County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 12,127 votes in Pulaski County while Joe Biden (D) received 4,925 votes. This equates to 69.8% of the vote for Trump and 28.3% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

U.S. Senate - Pulaski County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,063 votes in Pulaski County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,835 votes. This equates to 33.6% of the vote for Kaine and 64.9% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

U.S. House - District 9 - Pulaski County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 8,065 votes in Pulaski County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,768 votes. This equates to 74.3% of the vote for Griffith and 25.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

Dublin Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

S. Wayne Seagle *(I)
00%
Edith Hampton (I)
00%
Jared Smith (I)
00%
Juliana Cox (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

View All Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

