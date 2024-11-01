Virginia general election results for Rockbridge County on Nov. 5, 2024
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Rockbridge County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race and the Goshen Member Town Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 8,088 votes in Rockbridge County while Joe Biden (D) received 4,086 votes. This equates to 65.4% of the vote for Trump and 33% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 3,584 votes in Rockbridge County while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,622 votes. This equates to 38.3% of the vote for Kaine and 60.1% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 6,037 votes in Rockbridge County while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 2,964
votes. This equates to 66.9% of the vote for Cline and 32.9% of the vote for Lewis.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 17)
Stephen C. Bickley Sr.*(I)
00%
J. H. "Jeff" Shaffer (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.