SOL pass rates down slightly across Virginia

ROANOKE - The Virginia Department of Education released the results of Standards of Learning assessments taken by students during the 2017-2018 school year.

Pass rates on the 2017-2018 SOLs were little changed from the previous year, with students performing as follows:

79 percent of the students who took reading tests passed, compared with 80 percent during 2016-2017;

78 percent passed in writing, compared with 79 percent previously;

77 percent passed in mathematics, compared with 79 percent in 2016-2017;

81 percent passed SOL tests in science, compared with 82 percent previously; and

84 percent of students tested in history and social studies passed, compared with 86 percent in 2016-2017

Below is a breakdown of the five sections of the SOL and the respective pass rates over the past three school years:

