'Days of Our Lives’ fan? Impeachment hearings could affect scheduling
Make sure you don’t miss an episode!
There is a chance that coverage of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings could run into the 1-2 p.m. time slot usually dedicated to an episode of “Days of Our Lives.”
If this happens, Wednesday’s 1 p.m. episode will be aired at 2:07 a.m. Thursday morning and the next episode will air at the normal time at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
As always, you can watch the show online.
