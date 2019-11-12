28ºF

'Days of Our Lives’ fan? Impeachment hearings could affect scheduling

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

There is a chance that coverage of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings could run into the 1-2 p.m. time slot usually dedicated to an episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

If this happens, Wednesday’s 1 p.m. episode will be aired at 2:07 a.m. Thursday morning and the next episode will air at the normal time at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

As always, you can watch the show online.

