A dying “Star Wars” fan received one of his final wishes.

The patient wanted to watch the newest movie in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The problem is, the film won’t be released in theaters until mid-December.

On Tuesday, Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England, where the patient is being treated, took to Twitter to make the plea on the Patient’s behalf. The post said, “time is not on his side.”

The tweet went viral on the social media site. Even Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, replies wishing the hospice “good luck” with its request.

On Thursday, Disney’s Chairman and CEO, Bob Iger responded saying the company would allow the patient a preview of the movie.

The patient release a statement thanking Disney, saying he felt like he won the lottery.