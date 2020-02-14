He lives! Stranger Things season 4 teaser reveals Hopper’s return

WE KNEW IT!

David Harbour‘s Chief Jim Hopper character will in fact be back for another season, a new trailer revealed on Friday.

We thought Hopper died in a post-credits sequence last season until the secret scene at the end gave us a hint that he may still be alive.

From Russia with love... From Russia with love... Posted by Stranger Things on Friday, February 14, 2020

Stranger Things posted the teaser on Facebook saying, “From Russia with love...”

What’s on Netflix said that filming for Stranger Things season 4 is set to kick off on January 7th, 2020. We also know that filming is scheduled to end on August 5th, 2020.

We can’t wait!