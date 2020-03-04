All your favorite comedians will be at Netflix’s first comedy fest

Need a good laugh? A week in Los Angeles at the Netflix is a Joke Fest might be just what the doctor ordered.

The streaming service is coming out with a week-long comedy festival that takes place all throughout LA from April 27 to May 3, and the lineup is seriously stacked.

Anyone who has browsed through Netflix’s original comedy specials knows the streaming service has attracted the best of the best, so it’s no surprise to see names like Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, David Letterman and Ali Wong headline the inaugural fest.

And that’s where the big names only begin.

In addition, you could see shows from Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Margaret Cho, Chelsea Handler, Bill Burr, Rosie O’Donnell, Wanda Sykes and so many more.

In addition to stand-up sets, there will be a LGBTQ+ showcase that will feature Sykes, alongside other queer comedians such as Hannah Gadsby, Graham Norton and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Bianca Del Rio and Trixie Mattel.

If you’re a fan of the hilarious “Schitt’s Creek” (and if you’re not, why haven’t you watched yet?), the “Schitt’s Creek Live” show might be right up your alley. You’ll get to watch the cast sit down for an intimate interview, and hear behind-the-scenes stories from the best Canadian show on TV right now.

There are more over 20 venues where the shows will take place, and some of the sets will be filmed and turned into Netflix comedy specials, so don’t fret if you’re a comedy nerd and can’t make the trip to L.A. for this legendary week.