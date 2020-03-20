Musicians like John Legend, Neil Young performing virtual concerts for fans

We all know that concerts and music festivals around the world are getting canceled and postponed left and right due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped musicians from trying to entertain fans while quarantined inside their homes.

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, organized a live concert on the band’s Instagram page Monday, which inspired John Legend to do the same thing Tuesday. The best part is that Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, filmed the live concert for fans to watch all across the globe.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today,” Legend said. “See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together!”

Country superstar Keith Legend also gave a show for fans on his Instagram, and he was joined by his superstar wife Nicole Kidman, who did a wonderful job singing background vocals for her hubby.

Rock legend Neil Young announced he would be doing a virtual concert after having to cancel many upcoming tour dates because of the coronavirus. Young is calling it the “Fireside Sessions,” and the concert will be streaming live from his website, Neil Young Archives.

Oh, and his famous wife Daryl Hannah will be helping.

Will we see more famous musicians turn their living rooms into intimate concert venues for their fans to watch on the internet in the comfort of their quarantined homes?

Time will only tell, but something makes us think this might be the new normal, at least for the time being.