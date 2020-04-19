Mickey, Minnie and more can say goodnight to your kids for free with the Disney Hotline
Call 1-877-7-MICKEY
Disney is once again offering its hotline to let your kid’s favorite character give goodnight messages.
During the month of April, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy Duck and Goofy are all available to say goodnight to your kids for free.
The free hotline is for a limited time only.
You can go here to learn more and download fun activities do with your kids.
