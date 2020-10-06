76ºF

Entertainment

Guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Van Halen died of cancer, AP reports

Associated Press

Tags: Entertainment
FILE: Though the band has gone through several different incarnations since their 1980s heyday, it's still rocking today, including a 2012 reunion tour with original lead singer David Lee Roth and a new album. The band is also hitting the road again in the summer of 2015 for a 39-date North American tour. Here Eddie Van Halen is seen performing onstage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas.
FILE: Though the band has gone through several different incarnations since their 1980s heyday, it's still rocking today, including a 2012 reunion tour with original lead singer David Lee Roth and a new album. The band is also hitting the road again in the summer of 2015 for a 39-date North American tour. Here Eddie Van Halen is seen performing onstage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65.

A person close to Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker died Tuesday due to cancer. The person was not authorized to publicly release details in advance of an official announcement.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.