Alex Trebek’s wife thanks fans for support after husband’s death

‘My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity’

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Alex Trebek and Jean Currivan Trebek attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)
Alex Trebek’s wife broke her silence in the wake of the “Jeopardy!” host’s death.

On Wednesday, Jean Trebek thanked fans for their support during her time of mourning in an Instagram post.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts,” Jean wrote to her followers.

Jean’s words of appreciation were accompanied by a photo from the couple’s wedding day from 1990 where Alex is placing a ring on her finger.

Alex died on Sunday at age 80 after fighting a battle of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Officials said he was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing.

