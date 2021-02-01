Dustin Diamond, ‘Saved by the Bell’ star, dies at 44 after lung cancer diagnosis

Dustin Diamond in publicity portrait for the television series 'Saved By The Bell', Circa 1991. (Photo by NBC/Getty Images)

The actor who brought the 90s character Screech to life died on Monday, according to NBC News.

Dustin Diamond was 44 and died weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, his manager told NBC News.

Diamond first portrayed Screech in the 1988 series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss.”

That then launched 1989′s “Saved By the Bell” as well as later spinoffs “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

Actor Dustin Diamond poses for a portrait during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Diamond later had his own comedy act, performing in Roanoke and Lynchburg in 2018.