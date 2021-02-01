Dustin Diamond, ‘Saved by the Bell’ star, dies at 44 after lung cancer diagnosis

The actor who brought the 90s character Screech to life died on Monday, according to NBC News.
Dustin Diamond was 44 and died weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, his manager told NBC News.
Diamond first portrayed Screech in the 1988 series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss.”
That then launched 1989′s “Saved By the Bell” as well as later spinoffs “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”
Diamond later had his own comedy act, performing in Roanoke and Lynchburg in 2018.