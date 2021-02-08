WATCH: The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show had us blinded by the lights

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a time where concerts are seemingly nonexistent, The Weeknd aimed to live up to his “Starboy” status.

The Grammy Award-winning artist gave the NFL Super Bowl crowd and everyone watching at home a shining performance that the country’s been lacking amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Weeknd sang all of his popular radio bops like “Blinding Lights” and “Earned It” with a choir and band jamming out behind him as well as a masked dance crew out on the field.

But of course, in true Internet fashion, people on Twitter didn’t miss out on making memes out of the performance.

what my friends see in their ring doorbell when I show up to their house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/MgiYyf6SnH — Ashley Flanagan (@ashleyflanny) February 8, 2021

*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/eY7MNcKeoj — Glizzy McGuire (@jameswalls71) February 8, 2021

When the camera man lost sight of the weekend inside the fun house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/nqqSp27CdH — Sarcastictall_G (@SarcasticTall_G) February 8, 2021

Watch The Weeknd’s full halftime show performance below: