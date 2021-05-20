‘It’s been 300 years’: Sanderson Sisters to make a comeback with ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy star as the Sanderson sisters in 'Hocus Pocus.' (Image credit: Disney)

I know it’s not quote Halloween yet, but I suggest we form a calming circle because the Sanderson Sisters are reuniting after 28 years.

Disney+ announced Thursday that everyone’s favorite witchy sisters will reprise their roles for “Hocus Pocus 2.”

It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️⃣ BetteMidler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles... Posted by Disney+ on Thursday, May 20, 2021

If you’ve been living under a pop culture rock, the original “Hocus Pocus” premiered in 1993, following the story of three witches: the Sanderson Sisters.

Their quest to suck the lives out of the children in Salem, Massachusetts to stay young and beautiful was reignited after a gullible teen virgin accidentally brought them back to life after lighting a candle.

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker shared their excitement for the cult classic reunion on their social media pages by bringing back all the iconic “Hocus Pocus” quotes. Get ready for a nostalgic ride.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years... But we’re BACK!” wrote Midler on Twitter, who played the iconic Winifred Sanderson.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker who played the delightfully ditsy, Sarah Sanderson, took to Instagram to say: “Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok.”