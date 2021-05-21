K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single 'Butter'

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL – K-pop band BTS on Friday released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer.

BTS — composed of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil the synth-heavy dance pop track.

“As you can see from the title, it’s a lighthearted song,” said Jimin, adding that the song will “melt listeners’ hearts like butter."

The music video of “Butter” racked up over 17 million views on Youtube in less than an hour upon its release. The song also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple countries, including the United States.

“Butter” is the band’s second English-language single after “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group last year.

The band’s leader, RM, co-wrote the lyrics for “Butter” with a range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi and Stephen Kirk.

“We always think about what we want to express and what people want to hear from us,” RM said.

BTS will perform “Butter” for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.