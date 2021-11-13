Chris Daughtry’s band postpones upcoming concert tour dates after 25-year-old daughter’s sudden death

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Chris Daughtry performs onstage at the Global Lyme Alliance third annual New York City Gala on October 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance)

Former ‘American Idol’ star Chris Daughtry has postponed all of his upcoming shows following the sudden death of his eldest stepdaughter Hannah Price. She was 25.

Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, took to Instagram to announce their daughter’s passing as well as inform the public that upcoming tour dates for the coming week have been either canceled or postponed:

At this time, details surrounding Price’s death are limited as the investigation remains ongoing; however, Deanna said the family will release details at a later date.

As the family mourns the loss of their daughter, they are grateful for the support they have received from the public.

“My firstborn. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah,” Deanna said in another Instagram post. “We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

This news comes after Daughtry, Chris Daughtry’s rock band, had just started its Dearly Beloved tour of its new album. At this time, the band’s shows on Saturday and Sunday in Silver Spring, Maryland and Uncasville, Connecticut have been postponed.