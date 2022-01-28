Andy Grammer set to perform at Dr Pepper Park

Singer Andy Grammer performs at the Drive-In to Erase MS gala, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ROANOKE, Va. – The national artist who will take the stage at Dr Pepper Park has been announced!

On Saturday, June 18, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer will grace the stage at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges.

The pop star is best known for quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine by Me.”

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 4, for $30, whereas pit tickets will be $49. Gates will open at 6 p.m. along with the Ban of Botetourt box office. The show will go on rain or shine.

For more information, click here.