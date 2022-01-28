Andy Grammer set to perform at Dr Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. – The national artist who will take the stage at Dr Pepper Park has been announced!
On Saturday, June 18, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer will grace the stage at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges.
The pop star is best known for quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine by Me.”
General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 4, for $30, whereas pit tickets will be $49. Gates will open at 6 p.m. along with the Ban of Botetourt box office. The show will go on rain or shine.
