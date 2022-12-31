WATCH: Reflecting on Barbara Walters’ life, accomplishments as TV newswoman Scroll down to watch the special report

Walters blazed a trail for women in a male-dominated medium and was known in recent years as the co-creator and matriarch of the hit ABC daytime show “The View,” according to NBC.

NEW YORK – Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor, and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died at 93. Read more here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.