Eminem’s new single ‘Houdini’ is here with music video full of celebrity cameos

The real Slim Shady is back!

Detroit’s favorite rapper has finally released the first single from his upcoming album “The Death of Slim Shady” on Friday, and it’s full of references and callbacks to his illustrious career. Even part-time fans will recognize the callbacks that are in “Houdini.”

“Houdini” opens immediately with a callback to his 2002 hit “Without Me” with the reprise of the lyrics “guess who’s back” over and over, just like how the hit song from “The Eminem Show” album starts out. He even released a new music video on Friday, and the video features Eminem and Dr. Dre dressed as the superhero characters from the 2002 song.

The video also features cameo appearances from 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and comedians Pete Davidson and Shane Gillis. You can watch it below, but (warning) it does feature explicit language.

Eminem is clearly paying homage and poking fun at his past, and just like any throwback Eminem song, it is full of pop culture references and jabs at celebrities. Among the mentioned are Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Dre, RuPaul and R. Kelly. It’s classic Eminem. The chorus is a sample of Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit “Abracadabra,” which is also a fun twist on the song.

“Houdini” is the first single from his upcoming album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” which he announced during the NFL Draft in his hometown of Detroit. His last album was 2020′s “Music To Be Murdered By,” which sounded nothing like this new single. If “Houdni” is any indication at the rest of the music we are about to get, it’s safe to say that the Real Slim Shady is officially back.

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” is due out later this summer.