Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows 'devastating,' explains silence

Associated Press

Fans pose by a Taylor Swift portrait painted on a stairway at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, ahead of a series of Taylor Swift concerts starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LONDON – Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellation.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

She thanked authorities and said she waited to speak until the European leg of her Eras Tour concluded to prioritize safety.

